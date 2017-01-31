Morning Focus - Tuesday, January 31, 2017

31 January, 2017 - 11:38

Morning Focus opened by hearing concerns in the Kilmurry area of east Clare after a burglary this weekend. It happened while householders were attending a funeral locally and Gavin spoke to Cllr Alan O'Callaghan, Fianna Fáil member of Clare Count Council, about the issue, who says it's created a climate of fear in the area. Cllr O'Callaghan is also concerned about an increase in anti-social behaviour and crime locally.

The show then heard from IFA President Joe Healy as the organisation got set to meet with the Association's Clare membership tonight.

Gavin's next guest, Cormac O’Sullivan, was one of many people who's had reason to use the ED at the region's main hospital recently, when he went there with his sister last Saturday.

The situation prompted Cormac to get in touch with the show and to describe it as “third world stuff”.

Cormac says are “staff are simply outstanding, but with more than 35 people on trolleys, there is no question but people's lives are in danger. The HSE is a national crisis, full stop”.

The show also heard from Shannon Chamber of Commerce CEO Helen Downes, who are currently on a drive to emphasise its strategic location and the ease of doing business in the region.

Following last Friday's interview with Dr Jag Cooper of the University of Ulster – who's one of a number of academics concerned over the impact of plans to build a sea berm to prevent coastal erosion in Doonbeg – Gavin spoke to Joe Herlihy, who has lived in the area for 80 years. He explained why he doesn't agree with Dr Cooper.

Gavin was joined in studio by Bernárd Lynch and Billy Desmond, who recently married in Spanish Point after campaigning in favour of the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum.

Bernárd became the first Catholic priest in the world to enter into a civil partnership a decade ago.

Morning Focus head from Shannon Parish Priest Fr Tom Ryan to discuss whether or not Columarium walls - storage places for cremated remains- are something that should be built in Clare. Burial space is beginning to run out at a number of cemeteries around the county - and the problem is by no means limited to County Clare. Authorities found that 60 percent of burials nationally are followed by cremation and are now exploring the option of providing these structures.

Kilrush and District Historical Society’s Paddy Waldron and Janet Woods of Villiers Secondary School discussed the issue of History as a compulsory subject. As we enter the era of 'fake news' and fresh political controversy at global level, there've been suggestions recently that our young people need support in developing critical thinking skills and a more in-depth knowledge of the world around them.

Currently, History isn't a compulsory subject in the Junior Cert and only 13,000 students a year sit history for the Leaving Cert.