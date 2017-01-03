Morning Focus - Tuesday, January 3, 2017

3 January, 2017 - 08:41

The first Morning Focus of 2017 opened with a special New Year's message from Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan.

The show then looked at the news that Ennis and Shannon are now among the cleanest towns in the country. The latest Irish Business Against Litter Survey, which has been published today (Tue. Jan. 3), shows that both Clare towns are now Cleaner than European Norms.

The Finale of the 2016 IBAL Anti-Litter League takes place later today when Ireland’s cleanest town in 2016 will be revealed. All litter-free towns and cities will also be recognised.

Gavin spoke with Conor Horgan, IBAL representative.

The show then looked at the issue of road safety. 2016 saw a 15 per cent rise in the number of deaths on our roads.

According to the Road Safety Authority 187 people have lost their lives on the roads over the last 12 months compared to 162 fatalities in 2015.

Both the RSA and Minister for Transport Shane Ross have described the trend as concerning.

Gavin spoke about this and other issues (including the condition of Clare's roads) with Barry Keating, Road Safety Officer, Clare County Council

The topic of getting to school then featured on the show. Secondary school students in Clare are very unlikely to cycle to school, a new nationwide survey reveals. According to the findings of a voluntary Census at School report compiled by the CSO, few if any students in the banner county get to school by bike. The informal survey was conducted at 169 secondary schools nationwide over the last school year.

Of those who took part from County Clare, 53 percent said they travelled to school by car.

29 percent availed of bus transport, 15 percent reported walking to school and 1 percent said they used a rail service.

None of the students from the Banner county said they cycled.

The findings show reliance on car transport is higher than the national average of 44 percent, and rates of cycling well below the national figure of 4 percent. Gavin spoke to Sgt. John Maloney of Kilrush Garda Station.

The Money Doctor, John Lowe, an Independent Financial Advisor then joined the show to talk about making it to pay day in January.

As you'll have heard, the singer George Michael has passed away at his home in England over Christmas. He was 53.

His publicist says he passed away peacefully, it's thought he suffered heart failure, but a postmorten's proven inconclusive.

In a career spanning four decades George Michael sold 100 million records. He's collaborated with numerous musicians including my next guest. Toby Bourke sang with George Michael on a song he wrote called Waltz Away Dreaming which hit the top 10 in the UK, and you may have heard him when he joined us on Morning Focus, just before Christmas. Toby, who has a home in Labasheeda, was back on the show to share his memories of the late George Michael.

The Sports Panel was made up of Peter O'Connell of The Clare Champion and Derrick Lynch of Clare FM Sport.

The show then took a look at the IBYE Awards. Three of the county's best young entrepreneurs are getting ready to represent Clare at a prestigious regional business competition later this month.

IBYE, which has a €2 million investment fund, is run by all 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) and is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation and Enterprise Ireland.

At the end of last year, the Local Enterprise Office Clare named Damien Mason (35) as overall “Best Young Entrepreneur” for his business idea, FlexiBod. The Scarriff-based entrepreneur also won the ‘Best Business Idea’ category and an investment fund from LEO Clare worth €7,000.

The other main category winners were Aidan Quilligan (28) of Clubify (Sixmilebridge) in the ‘Best Start Up’ category and Evan Talty (31) from Wild Irish Seaweed (Quilty) in the ‘Best Established Business’ category. The top prize in the ‘Best Start Up’ category was €15,000, with a top prize of €15,000 for the ‘Best Established Business’ category. All three category winners will now be representing Clare at one of eight IBYE Regional Finals, taking place during January and February 2017.

Meanwhile, the category runners-up also shared an investment of €13,000 between their three businesses. They were: Brian Kelly (32) of Bull Match (Kilnaboy) in the ‘Best Business Idea’ category; Michael Eustace (35) of Western Herd Brewery (Kilmaley) in the ‘Best Start Up Business’ category and Caroline Gardiner (33) of Carrie’s Cakes (Ennis) in the ‘Best Established Business’ category.

Gavin was joined by Damien Mason of Flexibod; Padraic McElwee, Clare LEO; Evan Talty, Wild Irish Seaweed; and Aidan Culligan of Clubify.

The show then stepped back in in time to a period from June and December 1916 in the mountains of north Wales, when, within the confines of Frongoch internment Camp, republicans from all over Ireland were assembled. Only on occasion during that period, would time be stolen from the relentless planning of revolution. On these occasions, the rebels often committed their reflections to autograph books, then circulating throughout the camp. Gavin's next guest was Dr Tomás MacConmara who has written a book, which explores in detail, the profiles of fifty-four rebel internees who contributed to an autograph book owned by Clare republican Patrick Brennan. The deep and insightful analysis of Tomás Mac Conmara presents a powerful insight into the influences, mindset, background and stories of these fifty-four rebels.