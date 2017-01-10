Morning Focus - Tuesday, January 10, 2017

10 January, 2017 - 12:19

Morning Focus opened with the fall-out from the news that Martin McGuinness is resigning as the North's deputy first minister - effectively colllapsing the Stormont Executive. His move follows the refusal by First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside while an inquiry is held into the so-called "cash for ash" scandal.

An election must be called in seven days if - as is likely - Sinn Féin do not nominate a replacement for Mr McGuinness.

Gavin spoke with Cllr Mike McKee, SF member of Clare County Council, from Shannon.

Since the onset of the current overcrowding crisis at our hospitals, the HSE's been urged to avail of up to 700 nursing home beds around the country.

Nursing Homes Ireland says it has identified hundreds of beds in nursing homes, that could be allocated to older patients where appropriate.

In this county, Carrigoran House in Newmarket-on-Fergus is one of those who've been in touch with University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to notify it of the availability of beds there. Gavin discussed the issue with Valerie Vaughan CEO of Carrigoran House

Next, Morning Focus asked if vaping help you kick the smoking habit. If, like so many people, you're aiming to kick the smoking habit this month, you'll probably have heard the news that e-cigarettes may play a role in helping people to quit.

A report from Hiqa has acknowledged the role of e-cigarettes in helping people quit smoking, but says that further study is needed into their clinical and cost-effectiveness.

The assessment comes as Hiqa begin a public consultation, calling for submissions about how to advise those who wish to give up smoking.

Gavin discussed the issue with Michael Kenneally, Vape Business Ireland (VBI) Spokesperson.

As part of the fortnightly Financial Advice Slot, the topic of applying for a mortgage was discusssed in studio by Tommy Corbett of Carey Corbett Financial Solutions.

All of this week on Morning Focus, we're taking an in-depth look at the issue of sexual violence and its impact.

Yesterday, we heard the very courageous Bill, who told us of the abuse he and his sister suffered as children.

Today, we'll hear from Una. Like Bill, she endured years of abuse. She too spoke to Morning Focus producer Fiona McGarry. And, in order to protect her identity, we heard Una's story read by an actress.

Her words were voiced by Bernie Harten of Ennis Players. Anyone affected by the issue of sexual violence can contact Rape Crisis Midwest on 061 311 511 or 1800 311 511. They can also email info@rapecrisis.ie.

Following the death of economist TK Whitaker at the age of 100, Gavin discussed his legacy with UL economist Dr Stephen Kinsella.

Fr Tony Flannery, from Athenry, County Galway, is no stranger to Morning Focus. Listeners will remember that the outspoken founder of the Association of Catholic Priests was banned from public ministry nearly five years ago by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) for his liberal views on women priests, homosexuality and contraception.

As he prepares to mark his 70th birthday, he's vowed to celebrate mass in his local community centre in Killimordaly on the 22nd of this month, and he's issued an open invitation and he joined Gavin on the show.

Ireland's set for a chilly blast of seasonal weather from tomorrow (Wed.s, Jan 11) onwards. Scattered wintry showers of hail sleet and snow are being forecast from late on Wednesday. More than 20 people have died in recent days as bitterly cold weather swept across central and eastern Europe and Deirdre Lowe of Met Éireann joined Gavin to discuss how cold it's likely to get in Clare.

The name 'Charlie Landsborough' probably makes people think of his singing career and his enduring hit 'What Colour is the Wind?'. But Charlie's had a varied professional career which included a stint in the army as well as in the classroom and that these have provided inspiration for his song-writing. He's now one of Ireland's top singer-songwriters and he's coming to glór, Ennis this Friday, January 13.

He joined Gavin on the line from his home in the UK.