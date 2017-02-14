Morning Focus - Tuesday, February 14, 2017

14 February, 2017 - 13:45

Morning Focus opened with news that Taoiseach Enda Kenny is to meet Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin later on Tuesday, to look into the option of establishing a full public inquiry into allegations of a smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

It's amid growing pressure on the government to scrap the planned Commission of Investigation into the affair.

The cabinet will also discuss the matter later, with tensions running high between Fine Gael and their Independent Alliance partners.

Tomorrow, TDs are to debate a motion of no confidence in the government, tabled by Sinn Féin.

The party's Clare Councillor Mike McKee of Shannon thinks there are several reasons why this should happen, not just limited to the events of recent days.

Cllr Mike McKee, SF member of Shannon MD, Clare Co Co discussed the issue with Gavin.

This week, Clare's junior minister secured a meeting with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on the issue of Brexit. Pat Breen joined Gavin in studio to outline his discussions with James Brokenshire; he also said now was not the time for Enda Kenny to consider his leadership over the whistleblower scandal.

While the Garda whistleblower row rages on, it's business as usual for the force, with Clare's Joint Policing Committee meeting this week. According to the latest figures, there's been a significant drop in the level of crime here in the past year.

There's been a drop in burglaries, theft and arson for 2016, compared to the previous year.

Clare FM's Fiona Cahill presented a special report for Morning Focus on the meeting, where she spoke to Chief Supt John Kerin, Clare Garda

Clare County Council is calling on the Minister for Transport to bring all parties together for talks to avert a strike at Bus Eireann.

Less than a week before a planned all out strike at the company, The National Bus and Rail Workers Union has told Clare Councillors of the need, as they see it, for government intervention in the row between staff and management.

The company is seeking cost-cutting measures which are strongly opposed by trade unions, and the dispute could see much of the country's public transport system grind to a halt from Monday.

The Council was addressed by NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary - Gavin asked him afterwards what he felt could be gained from such a meeting.

Michael Guilfoyle, former Mayor of Ennis, got in touch with Morning Focus on foot of scheduled power outages in the Turnpike area of Ennis. While these are planned and come with prior notice, Michael believes greater efforts could be made by ESB Networks to reduce the inconvenience for elderly residents of the area. Michael is particularly concerned that the outages are happening in winter and says they would be preferable on a Saturday, when there's a better chance that children will be able to collect their parents out for the day.

If you're planning to spoil the love of your life with flowers, chocolates and expensive gifts, you might be interested to know that there is an alternative.

This year, we're being invited to remember that love is at the heart of the festival of St Valentine and to show our love in a more meaningful way. Pope Francis has said that today offers an opportunity to make the most of traditional religious practices, and he's inviting couples to grow in love and help their children to prepare for their future married life. To this end, 'love tokens' are available today at Ennis Cathedral and from Veritas and Accord offices, as well as to download online (www.worldmeeting2018.ie).

The tokens are a special gift to celebrate love and help it grow. They include:

– A technology-free evening to do an activity of your choice

– Set aside time for prayer

– Go for a hand-in-hand walk together

– A special dinner cooked by me

– Loads of tender hugs

– A journey down memory lane: take time to remember how we met and have grown together

Fr Arnold Rosney, CC, St Senan's Parish, Shannon spoke to Gavin about the day.

The entire landmass of Clare could be painted 469 times with the amount of paint wasted globally every year. We are joined by Pauline McDonogh, Waste Prevention Officer with the Southern Region Waste Management Office, who recently launched the Greener Homes initiative. Furniture artist Joanne Condon is also with us. She wants us to think outside the box when it comes to looking for new pieces to add to our home.

Gavin spoke with Joanne Condon, furniture artist and Pauline McDonogh, Waste Prevention Officer with the Southern Region Waste Management Office

Stephen McDermott joined Gavin in studio to share his top five movie choices for Valentine's night, as well as some recommendations for those who'd rather pretend the festival of love isn't happening.

We were then joined by Deirdre O’Mahony, who is the curator of the film season at the X-PO in Kilnaboy. The X-PO was set up as a way to bring the rural communities of North Clare together. The latest film in the series, the Closer we Get, directed by Karen Guthrie, will be screened on Thursday. The film tells the story of Karen’s family, who come together to care for her mother after she suffers a stroke.