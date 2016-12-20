Morning Focus - Tuesday, December 20th, 2016

20 December, 2016 - 09:19

Morning Focus began with the possibility of an upturn in the construction industry. There are further sounds of an upturn in the construction industry, according to my next guest. Conor O'Connell of the Construction Industry Federation says demand for skills is outstripping supply, with the CIF launching a new website to entice professionals to return home from overseas for good. The CIF cites a recent report by DKM economic consultants, which finds that construction activity can sustain an additional 112,000 jobs up to 2020 with an estimated €19 billion worth of projects in the pipeline in 2017. Gavin was joined on the line by Conor O’Connell, Southern Regional Director, DIF.

Next we had a look at the cost of being a coeliac. With Christmas coming, the cost of our big food shop is probably something we're giving a bit of consideration to. If we're smart, we've probably budgeted in advance – or maybe we'll just throw caution to the wind, treating the family. My next guest got in touch with the show because he's someone who can't throw caution to the wind – either in terms of what he eats or what he spends. John is a coeliac, meaning he can't eat wheat, oats, barley or other grains, or the vast array of foods that contain them. With the cost of a gluten free loaf as much as €3.10, John incurs extra costs in this weekly shop which are no longer covered by the medical card (and haven't been since cuts were introduced in 2008) and the costs, he says, have forced him to eat a non gluten-free diet, damaging his health in the process. John Lyons from Drumbiggle, Ennis, joined Gavin on the line.

Gavin was then joined on the line by Fergal O’Sullivan, CEO, Coeliac Society of Ireland.

Next Gavin talked about the case of Bernadette Scully. There's been a call for a statutory entitlement to home care support for all carers in the wake of the case of a County Offaly doctor acquitted last week of the manslaughter of her severely disabled daughter. Family Carers Ireland has called for a statutory entitlement to home care support for all carers in the wake of the Dr Bernadette Scully case. The support group said the case showed the need for the burden of care to be more widely shared between carers, the State and the wider community, especially in the case of children and others who had very high dependencies. Dr Scully was acquitted last Friday (Dec 16) of the manslaughter of her 11-year-old daughter Emily Barut after administering an excessive quantity of chloral hydrate in September 2012. One of the issues raised by a number of witnesses in the trial of was the fight for services for Emily and the difficulty her mother had accessing supports. Catherine Cox, from Family Carers Ireland, joined Gavin on the line.

Next on the show was our Money Doctor segment with John Lowe, Independent Financial Advisor.

Following this was the tragedy in Berlin last night. A lorry crash at a Berlin Christmas market which killed 12 people is being treated as a suspected terrorist attack. Witnesses have described how the truck didn't slow down as it approached crowds gathered around stalls last night. A Polish man found in the vehicle died - with its owner is insisting it had been hijacked. Joy Corkery joined Gavin on the line.

Next we had a strange story on our hands here and quite an unfortunate one at that. Lynda Christian from Killaloe had a nasty fall back in 2003, which lead to a concussion. However she went misdiagnosed until June 2012 when she was assigned a new neurologist. After years of taking unsuitable medication Lynda finally had the help she needed, there was an unusual upside to the accident though, Lynda had a sudden resurgence of Artistic creativity and has begun making sculptures again. Lynda joined Gavin live in studio to tell us more.

Following this we had our weekly segment with Frankie Coote, Clare County Dog Warden.

After that we had recommendations for the book lovers in your life this Christmas and the best titles for yourself to curl up by the fire with. Gavin was joined live in studio by Teresa Carmody O’Shea and Dolores Meaney, Staff Officers, Clare County Library.

Now before on the show we had the story of one woman from Inagh who is attempting to break the world record for knitting the world’s largest blanket. If successful it would be able to cover an Olympic size swimming pool. Valerie Larkin put the call out to knitters all around the world to donate a 6” square to add to the blanket and many have heeded the call. We’ve caught up with Valerie now to see how she’s getting on.

Now as we all know, it’s the season of giving, and if you haven’t yet I’ve got the perfect opportunity for you to donate to charity. The Teagasc Green Cert class of 2016 are organising a tractor pull in support of Cahercalla Hospice, Galway Hospice, Doolin Coastguard and Clare Crusaders. The pull is taking place along Abbey Street and O’Connell Street this Thursday (Dec 22). Gavin was joined by James O’Donovan, Noel Quinn and Mary Maloney.