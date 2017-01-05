Morning Focus - Thursday January 5 2017

5 January, 2017 - 08:31

Morning Focus opened by returning to the crisis at the region's Emergency Department. Anger is growing over the situation at the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick. There's been a major surge in the level of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick over the past two days, with 66 people waiting on admission there yesterday (Weds. Jan 4).

Ambulance professionals have flagged concerns about delays in transferring patients into UHL and other ED facilities. A video appearing to show up to 16 ambulances backed up around the Dooradoyle ED has prompted unions to voice their concerns publicly. They say ambulances are being delayed by up to three hours while waiting to have patients admitted - with knock-on implications for their ability to respond to other call-outs.

Meanwhile, a public meeting is to take place next Sunday (Jan. 8) calling on the Health Minister to re-open the A&E in Ennis.

Organisers, the Friends of Ennis General Hospital, say action must be taken 'before somebody dies on a trolley in Limerick'.

Gavin was joined in studio by Dep Michael Harty, Ind TD for Clare.

The show then focused on tourism with news that the Cliffs of Moher has announced record visitor numbers for 2016.

The world-famous North Clare attraction welcomed 1.43 million visitors last year, an annual increase of 14%.

1,427,166 people visited the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience last year, and the 14% increase comes after what had already been another record year in 2015.

The strongest growth came in the shoulder or low season.

Fully Independent Travellers, including walkers, cyclists and those travelling by car or public transport, grew at a rate of 13.5% while group visitors grew by 15%.

American visitors represented almost a quarter of all visitors, while Germans overtook native Irish visitors to become the second biggest nationality group.

Higher than average growth was also recorded in the number of visitors from Spain, Australia, China, Poland and India.

Gavin spoke wtih Katherine Webster, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience.

A new poll this week claims Leo Varadkar could be Fine Gael's secret weapon when it comes to beating Fianna Fáil.

A survey for the Irish Daily Mail found out how the party would perform under different leaders.

The research by 'Ireland Thinks' shows Fine Gael would get an extra 13 seats if the Social Protection Minister was in charge - Varadkar got them 36 percent support.

That's compared to just 28 percent with Enda Kenny at the helm.

Other favourites to take over Frances Fitzgerald and Simon Coveney got 29 percent and 31 percent respectively.

Gavin spoke with John Downing of INM and author of Enda Kenny: The Unlikely Taoiseach

Dr Maire Finn of the Ennis Family Medical Centre was in studio to discuss the 'flu outbreak.

As many listeners heard this week, Transport Minister Shane Ross has been warning that tough new laws to stamp out drink driving are likely.

He's said the issue has re-emerged as a major problem and that, if levels continue, his department will look at dramatic ways to tackling the issue. The number of arrests for drink driving increased by 34 per cent in December. 738 people were arrested over the course of the month, up more than a third on last year's figures.

Gavin spoke first with Moyagh Murdock, RSA Chief Executive; and had reaction from Orla Vaughan of the Kilfenora Hostel.

This week of a Dublin doctor said he's admitting patients to his hospital 'every night of the week' who've been trying to do a health detox too quickly.

Earlier this week, Professor Donal O'Shea warned that extreme approaches can lead to irregular heartbeats, collapse and even death, and 'there's no such thing as a quick fix'.

It comes as the British Medical Journal publishes details of the case of a 47 year old woman who developed a potentially life-threatening complication after a detox plan.

Gavin was joined on the line by Dr Mary Ryan, Endocrinologist at Barrington's Hospital & Senior Lecturer at University of Limerick.

Just over a year ago, the community of Ennis was saddened by the death of Marek Skiba, who was found dead in his home on Christmas Day 2015. A lack of money to bury the Polish national meant he lay at the morgue for a time in Limerick City.

Homeless campaigners who knew Mr Skiba made an appeal for help with his funeral arrangements and Clare County Council offered a plot free-of-charge. In response to the appeal undertaker, Cyril Cusack, said he was prepared to organise the funeral arrangements for free. However, comedian Brendan O’Carroll later came forward with an offer to cover the expenses involved. A headstone was provided free-of-charge by Michael O'Regan - that's now been installed at Mr Skiba's grave.

Gavin was joined in studio by Cyril Cusack of Cusack's Undertakers, Ennis.

Gavin's next guest was Dublin born singer/songwriter who's debut album is inspired, in a large part, by the beauty of West Clare.

MarieAnn Dwyer's Stolen Hearts - From Molfetta to Miltown Malbay has been released in collaboration with her husband and musician Colm Dwyer, and their observations on life’s journey on themes of love and loss.

The album is produced by respected musicologist, lecturer, and producer, PJ Curtis and features a host of talented Irish performers and some of the best local Clare-based session.