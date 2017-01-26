Morning Focus - Thursday, January 26, 2017

26 January, 2017 - 12:16

A new survey has found that 100% of Clare businesses feel their premises is secure. Sounds great. But despite that, a third fear they'll still fall victim to crime.

That's according to the Netwatch Threat Index which also found that a fifth of companies have made no investment in business security in the past two years, and that burglary and robbery are the most feared crimes.

Gavin was joined by Mick Galwey, for Netwatch.

The topic of the weight of schoolbags was next up for discussoin. TDs have heard that switching from schoolbooks to iPads doesn't always make schoolbags any lighter.

Experts are instead calling for a broader debate - including talks about the design of schoolbags themselves.

The call came at an Oireachtas Committee hearing yesterday, at which Clonlara-born Labour Limerick TD Jan O’Sullivan was present and she spoke to Gavin on the issue.

Morning Focus then asked what lies ahead for the agri-food sector in 2017 and what the implications of Brexit are for Ireland.

Those are some of the questions that will be answered at a Teagasc Briefing which takes place in Athenry next week (January 31st, 9 a.m., Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry. Free attendance but you must register in advance).

Gavin was joined by Trevor Donnellan, Economist with Teagasc.

An Ennis barber is standing up to cyber-bullying which he says is a widespread issue.

26-year-old Tola Culliney joined Gavin and said he's banning anyone who engages in bullying from his shop after realising the extent of the issue. He says he's gotten a huge response to his stand.

A community air ambulance will soon be winging its way to Clare.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has been promoting the

introduction of it’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), a vital life-saving air support service to Munster and south Leinster, which takes off later this year.

The HEMS helicopter is a mobile intensive care unit staffed by a team of highly qualified and specially trained trauma doctors who can be on site in the fastest time possible providing lifesaving treatment at the incident site.

It will be based in Cork Airport and yesterday it paid an early visit to Ennis, and St. Flannan’s College. Clare FM’s Fiona McGarry was there.

Householders in Mayo have been receiving calls from people who thought they were ringing an adult chat line.

In recent weeks, a number of residents of Westport received calls from clients attempting to contact Babestation.

It operates a premium rate phone service with the 0982 prefix for British callers.

The prefix in Westport is 098.

By way of apology, Babestation is sending representatives to Westport this afternoon (Thurs. Jan. 26).

Gavin spoke with Edwin McGreal, journalist with Mayo News.

As we've already discussed on the program this week, the CAO deadline is looming large. February 1 is the deadline to get the initial applications in, and it's an incredibly important decision.

Is picking the wrong course one of the reasons behind figures showing that over 70% of students don't get beyond their first years in some college courses. Overall, one in six don't get to second year.

Dearbhla Kelly had advice on applying for college courses. More information is available too from www.dearbhlakelly.com.

The January 2017 heritage talk at the X-PO in Kilnaboy will be given by Michael Houlihan, who joined Gavin on the line. The talk is entitled The Sacred Trees of County Clare. The illustrated lecture will take place at the X-PO tonight at 8.30 p.m. They also discussed some of the traditions associated with St. Bridget’s Day

Global warming may be worse than previously thought according to research published by a team of international scientists, including some from Maynooth University (formerly NUI Maynooth).

The study states that the base line used to estimate the temperature rise being seen as a result of climate change is inaccurate.

The team of researchers suggest that the pre-industrial period, the time period used by means of comparison against modern day temperatures, is inaccurate.

Gavin spoke with Prof Peter Thorne of NUI Maynooth.