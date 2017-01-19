Morning Focus - Thursday, January 19, 2017

19 January, 2017 - 09:43

Mornng Focus opened by looking at a report this week which suggests farmers are being blamed for so-called “bed blocking” by the HSE executive.

Confidential documents show the HSE’s top legal adviser, Eunice O’Raw, believed that certain families were encouraging relatives to stay in hospital despite being fit to return home or be moved to a step-down facility.

She suggested that farming families, in particular, keep family members in hospital in order to avoid financial penalties that would otherwise be due because the patient is not managing the farm.

Gavin spoke to Willie Hanrahan Chairperson of the IFA in Clare.

The show then turned to the news that house buyers are to be offered renovation grants to restore properties in small towns and villages as part of the Government's long-promised plan to revive rural Ireland.

Cash grants for refurbishing old buildings in rural communities are to form a central plank of the Government's Action Plan for Rural Development, which is being brought before the Cabinet today.

The scheme is aimed at luring all house buyers, but specifically older people and first-time buyers, back into rural communities damaged by unemployment during the recession.

Jim Connolly, Founder, Rural Resettlement Ireland, shared his concerns about the scheme with Gavin.

As this week saw greater clarity from the UK about the process of Brexit, Morning Focus looked at the issue from several angles. Sean Kelly, an Ireland South Fine Gael MEP (FG) welcomed clarity on UK's Brexit plan, but cautions against impact on Ireland of a hard exit from the European Union.

Today, meanwhile, Theresa May's promised post-Brexit Britain will be a "great meritocracy" and a "more united nation".

Gavin also discussed the upside of Brexit for Ireland with Dr Eamonn Walsh Professor of Accounting at UCD College of Business

This Friday will see the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon play host to a night of country music all in aid of charity.

Shay O Callaghan, Michael O Brien, Philomena Mc Goveran. Alan Kelly, William Reidy and the Kilfenora Ceilí Band will take to the stage to raise funds for the stricken country.

Gavin was joined by Michael Ambrose, an event organiser and William Reidy who sang in studio.

This week Education Minister Richard Bruton announced plans to tackle the so called, “baptism barrier” faced by students from non-Catholic families.

Current law states that a denominational school can give preference to a child of Catholic faith that lives further away from a school than a child of a different faith - or no faith at all - that may live closer.

But should schools have a right to select their students based on their religion? Or is it unfair discrimination?

Gavin was joined on the line by Senior Counsel Patrick Treacy, a board member with the Faith in Our Schools lobby group.

Shannon Airport has recorded a growth in passenger numbers for the fourth straight year.

Confirmation of 2% growth in 2016 has come in a report which outlines what's described as a positive 2016 for Shannon Group as a whole.

Visitor numbers at heritage properties, including Bunratty Castle, is on the up while plans are at an advanced stage for significant investment in the Shannon Free Zone

Gavin spoke with Mary Considine, Deputy CEO, Shannon Group

Music will be in the air in the Sixmilebridge area this weekend, as the first major music festival of the year in Clare gets underway.

This year's Shannonside Winter Music Weekend is the 18th staging of the event, and I'm joined in studio by a number of those who'll be performing as well as Festival Director Brendan Walsh.

Morning Focus welcomed Brendan Walsh, Festival Director; Brendan T Walsh

Classical Guitarist, Based in Switzerland; Liam Leahy (Vocals/Guitar); Gary Phelan (Banjo)

Gaelforce 3.