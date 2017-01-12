Morning Focus - Thursday, January 12, 2017

12 January, 2017 - 10:06

This week, we've heard about threats to both bus and rail links serving the West of Ireland.

Consultants have told Bus Éireann to in order to survive financially, it should cut some vital inter-city routes. Meanwhile, Minister for Transport Shane Ross says he hasn't 'ruled in or out' the closure of rail links which aren't financially viable.

We're asking what all of this means for those of us who rely on public transport and if these threatened cuts are another blow for rural Ireland.

Gavin was joined by Neil Garvey, CEO Muintir na Tire, from Inagh; and by Dermot O'Leary

General Secretary NBRU.

Within weeks, the first children from the former migrant camp in Calais in France will arrive on these shores.

The Children's Minnister, Katherine Zappone, is seeking Cabinet approval to implement a Dáil motion from last November to accept up to 200 unaccompanied minors.

The first group of 20 will be interviewed in France next week and are all boys aged 16 and 17.

Gavin's next guest has been to the Calais camps a number of times and Roisin Garvey spoke of her happiness at the new development.

The Constituency Commission, which is assessing boundaries for future elections, has been asked to consider bringing all of Clare under the one electoral area.

Around 4,300 voters in South-East Clare cast their ballots in the Limerick constituency, but now all boundaries nationally are being assessed by the Commission.

It's expected to publish its decision by June, and has been asked to maintain county boundaries as far as is practicable.

Gavin was joined by Adrian Kavanagh, Deputy Head of Department/Lecturer, Maynooth University Department of Geography.

Dr Máire Finn of Ennis Family Medical Centre joined Gavin to discuss the risk factors for heart attack and stroke.

Morning Focus continued its investigation on sexual violence, by looking at the role of the Gardaí

and what happens once someone makes the very courageous decision to report the experience to Gardai.

Clare FM's Fiona McGarry spoke to Sergeant Caitriona Houlihan, who is attached to Ennis Garda Station. She's in the force 18 years and she's been in Ennis for the last 7 and has investigated a number of sexual crimes.

Fiona also spoke to Marie Walsh. She's one of the highly trained volunteers with SATU and her primary role is to support the victim of a recent attack. Often that person will be in a very distressed state and Marie is there to help them as much as possible.

Anyone affected by the issue of sexual violence can contact Rape Crisis Midwest on 061 311 511 or 1800 311 511. They can also email info@rapecrisis.ie.

Turning to matters sport and to gaelic games now. The newly formed Club Players Assocation, which is advocating on behalf of GAA players throughout the country, says the All-Ireland finals could be played by the August bank holiday weekend.

It's one of a number of ideas put forward at their official launch in Dublin earlier this week.

The CPA says changing the fixtures calendar is its key priority as it looks to address the issues facing the thousands of club players throughout the coutry.

They hope to be officially recognised by the GAA at next month's Congress and their secretary Declan Brennan has told Gavin of the issues they want to fix.

Gavin spoke to GECAS, who've just signed a multi-million deal for new aircraft.

The show then spoke to more Clare students at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition - Scoil Mhuire, Ennistymon, Gavin chatted first to Sue Anna Sheridan, science teacher; and then to Emer McInerney, science teacher at Meanscoil na mBráithre.