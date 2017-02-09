Morning Focus - Thursday, February 9, 2017

9 February, 2017 - 12:34

Morning Focus opened by hearing of the widespread concern after the head of the HSE said it can't afford to build the new national children's hospital.

Yesterday (Feb 8) Tony O'Brien told a Dail Committee (headed up by Clare's Dr Michael Harty) that the Executive isn't even in a position to sign contracts on the project.

Several charities working with children are now calling on the Government to invest in paediatric services.

Gavin was joined by the committee chairperson, Dr Michael Harty, Independent TD.

The show then heard that pension changes will hit tens of thousands. More than 35,000 pensioners had their pensions cut because of changes introduced to the State Pension in 2012 by the previous government. This is according to a new report (attached with summary briefing paper) this morning from Age Action, Ireland’s leading advocacy organisation for older people.

Thousands of retired workers are losing more than €1,500 a year with women pensioners suffering the most for taking time out of the workforce to care for their families.

Gavin was joined on the line by Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy, Age Action Ireland

A scheme to end a grant to enable primary schools to provide psychological support to vulnerable children is to be scrapped.

Late last month, Tusla began to inform primary schools across the country, including Ennis National School, that a decision to ‘close the scheme has been made and to refocus the fund on the core functions of the Education Welfare Services'.

FF Deputy Timmy Dooley told Gavin the counselling provided through the schemed helped these children through the considerable distress

Dr Máire Finn of Ennis Family Medical Centre discussed carpal tunnel syndrome.

The show then heard from the head of the Irish Aviation Authority. The IAA is a major employer in Shannon, with 400 people employed in its Ballycasey Centre and a further 70 in Ballygirreen, Newmarket-on-Fergus. Eighty-five per cent (85%) of its €180m turnover is derived from its Shannon operations.

With responsibility for the management of Irish controlled airspace, the safety regulation of Irish civil aviation and the oversight of civil aviation security in Ireland, the impact of Brexit is something the authority is keenly aware of. Gavin spoke with Eamon Brennan, CEO IAA.

Pat from West Clare told Gavin of his wait for spinal treatment for more than ten years.

Jason Byrne who comes to Ennis later in February with his Propped Up tour then had a chat with Gavin about the gig.

As listeners will no doubt know, Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at the Maxol station off the Clare Abbey roundabout in Clarecastle last Sunday (Feb 5) night. Two men dressed in dark clothing entered the shop around 10 o'clock, one armed with what appeared to be a hand gun and the other with a crow bar. According to Gardaí, the men who tied up a member of staff before makign their getaway with a sum of money, spoke with 'eastern European' accents. Marcin Piotrowski a Polish national who's a long-time resident of Clare made a special to new communities to denounce this kind of behaviour and to help Gardaí in tracing the criminals.

An initiative by Tipperary, Clare and Galway councils to enhance Lough Derg and the tourism offering in the surrounding areas has received a major tourism industry award

The Lough Derg Marketing Group received the award for best ‘Local Authority Innovation’ at the Irish Tourism Industry Awards ceremony at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin last weekend.

The Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC), the umbrella group for the tourism industry in Ireland, organises the awards, along with Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland, two of its industry members. Gavin was joined on the line by CEO of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation Eamon

Irish mobile phone customers are paying €20 per week more than other European consumers for making calls when abroad.

According to my next guest, journalist Adrian Weckler, figures from the telecoms regulator show that surcharges of up to 30c per minute are being applied to Irish customers when they try to phone home from countries such as the US or Australia.

That means somebody making a 10-minute call home from New York has to pay almost €3 more than a European counterpart. Over a week, that adds up to about €20 on average.

According to ComReg's research, the average surcharge applied by Irish operators is 98c per minute compared with just 69c per minute across the EU.

While the figures apply to calls made outside the EU, even calls made within the EU result in higher charges for Irish users over European counterparts. Gavin was joined on the line by Adrian Weckler, Technology Correspondent with the Irish Independent and Independent.ie.