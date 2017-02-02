Morning Focus - Thursday, February 2, 2017

2 February, 2017 - 11:35

The show opened with news that Ireland could yet receive a positive spin-off in employment as a result of President Trump's clampdown on immigration from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Clare Junior Minister Pat Breen was on a trade mission in Dubai early this week, after President Trump's order on immigration targeted other Muslim-majority countries.

Efforts to secure business from this region will now continue, and Minister Breen believes that President Trump's policy will turn some away from the US.

However, he says Ireland can't rely on that alone as the country bids to foster increased trade.

Gavin spoke to Minister Breen about the issue.

The show then turned to the issue of gangland crime. Garda says major crack down on organised crime is yielding results

44 million euro worth of drugs have been seized since the start of the year.

Gardaí have given an update of their progress in fighting organised crime since the Regency Airport Hotel shooting in Dublin almost a year ago.

At least ten murders have been attributed to the associated gangland feud.

Gavin was joined on the line by Meelick native Cathal McMahon, a journalist, Independent.ie.

An all-party Oireachtas group heard calls this week for the government to work on making vacant properties available for the homeless.

The Peter McVerry Trust addressed members of the Housing Committee on Wednesday.

The group says there are 13 vacant houses around the country for every homeless adult in Irish cities.

Gavin discussed the issue with Francis Doherty, Head of Communications with the Peter McVerry Trust.

There's been a warning this week that school-age rugby players risk death or serious brain injury if concussions go undiagnosed.

The group Acquired Brain Injury Ireland has also warned that students whose grades are slipping, and who struggle to concentrate in class, could be suffering the effects of an undiagnosed bout of concussion following a heavy blow to the head.

Barbara O'Connell, CEO of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, is calling for mandatory medical training for all coaches operating in school-age rugby and she joined Gavin on the line.

With continuing talk of an economic recovery, two thirds (67%) of us are expecting a pay rise in 2017 with one third anticipating an increase of €2,500 or more. However, while the Matrix Recruitment 2017 Salary and Benefits Survey shows that most employees are expecting a pay rise, the findings suggest that these expectations may not be met by employers. Only 36% of the 1,537 people surveyed by Matrix Recruitment received a pay rise in 2016. Of these, one third received less than €1,000, 19% got a pay rise of between €1,501 and €2,500 with a further 18% getting more than €5,000.

Gavin discussed this with Joanne Foley of Matrix Recruitment.

As listeners may have heard this week, Irish girls are less likely than boys to get their recommended amount of exercise. That's according to new research by Irish Life Health School Fitness Challenge.

The research shows that the gender gap widens as boys and girls progress through school; in Transition Year, boys are 42% fitter than girls, as opposed to first year boys being 32% fitter than girls.

Dr Kate Kirby, Head of Performance Psychology at the Irish Institute of Sport joined Gavin on this issue.

The problem of public urination certainly isn't a new one, but in Paris (where the problem seems particularly bad) a novel solution's been proposed.

In an ongoing battle against what the French call 'pipis sauvages' (literally, wild peeing) they've installed a series of ecological composters which double as outdoor urinals and flower boxes.

The 'Uritrottoir', has a flower box which sits on top of a closed bin containing dry straw, sawdust or wood chips. Acids in urine help to convert the material into compost.

This morning we're asking if these devices could work in County Clare.

Eight years ago, John O'Connor spent almost €3,000 in an effort to stop people urinating on his shopfront.

Custy's on Cooke's Lane, off O'Connell Street, had been plagued with the aftermath of late night revelry. John also put up a sign warning ‘Electric Current in Operation – Urinate at Your Own Peril’ to let revellers know of the consequences of what he called “al-fresco urination”. While the device no longer works, John says it's been effective in solving the problem.

Gavin was joined by Morning Focus producer Fiona McGarry who outlined the situation in Paris; and by John O'Connor of Custy's Music Shop, Cooke's Lane, Ennis and Brian Meaney, former member of Ennis Town Council.

Keith Barry Hypnomagick’, taking in glór this month. ‘Hypnomagick’ promises to be Keith’s craziest and most hypnotic show to date, and will see him inviting over 100 people on stage to be hypnotized.

The show comes to glór, on Sunday, February 12 and Keith joined Gavin on the line ahead of it.

The John Minogue Memorial 8k Run/Walk & 40k Cycle takes place from the Community Centre, Miltown Malby on Sunday next (Feb. 5).

Cycle starts at 10.30am and the run gets underway at 12.30pm.

It's in aid of Sláinte an Chláir; the Burren Sub Acqua Search & Recovery; and Clare Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

For further details please go to the attached link for Athletics Ireland and John Minogue Memorail Facebook Page. The event is AAI permitted. - See more at www.myrunresults.com/events/john_minogue_memorial_8k_road_race

Gavin was joined by John's brother, Frank Minogue.

A West Clare school has recorded the most improved levels of students going on to third level education in the country.

New figures show that 100% of Leaving Cert students from Kilrush Community College attended college in 2016, up from 51% in 2009.

St. Joseph's Community College, Kilkee and Rice College in Ennis also saw 100% of their students go onto third level, according to League tables published in today's Sunday Independent

All schools in Clare were found to have sent over 50% of students to college last year, with the majority seeing three quarters continuing their education at third level.

Gavin was joined by Prof Emer Smyth of the ESRI.

Morning Focus then asked if you could log off Facebook for a month? A week? A day even? What would it mean to you to just sit and wait for your bus without having you’re phone to preoccupy your thoughts? Could you sit into the feeling of discomfort of being left, for the briefest of periods, exposed in a public place?

Facebook Free February is a movement of people re-imagining their connection with social media.

They believe in the power of social media, but want to challenge people to get off Facebook and to get out into the real world as much as possible for the month of February.

Gavin chatted to Diarmuid Sexton, organiser of Facebook Free February.