Morning Focus - Thursday, February 16, 2017

16 February, 2017 - 11:55

Morning Focus opened with a review of a chaotic week of allegations and contradictions in the McCabe controversy. The government won a motion of confidence in the Dáil last night. While there's been intense speculation over which high-profile figure might fall on their sword, it now appears Enda Kenny's days are numbered.

The first shots have been fired in the battle to replace him as Fine Gael leader - last night Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney told the party to get ready for a general election

Their warning follows the fallout from the Garda whistleblower scandal.

The Taoiseach offered a full apology to Sergeant Maurice McCabe for the way he was treated.

Gavin spoke with Dr Michael Harty, Independent TD for Clare.

He was then joined on the same issue by Dep Timmy Dooley, Clare FF TD.

Morning Focus then looked at the problem of parking in Ennis. Right now, you may be rushing into town to work or school or to make an appointment or do some shopping. If you are, you're probably already wondering where you're going to park. There's no doubt that it's been a constant bugbear for those living in Ennis and those travelling into the county town.

The great news this week, the local authority's agreed to increase parking availability in the town centre and to reduce charges.

Gavin was joined on the line by Jean McCabe, President, Ennis Chamber of Commerce.

Dr Maire Finn discussed the dangers of Dr Google and answered general listener queries.

Christmas, for most of us, is now a distant memory. We might be still working off a few pounds after the festive cheer - that's for those of us lucky enough to be able to afford to do so. Not everyone is, as figures from Clarecare show. The organisation gave hampers to over 300 last December, and even that effort wasn't enough to meet demand.

According to Clarecare, demand for the hampers has increased each year with new families being identified, particularly those out of work and others who have never needed support before. The families most in need are mainly identified through Clarecare’s family support services but are also referred by other agencies.

Gavin was joined in studio by Jacinta Swan, Clarecare Family Support Services Manager.

If you're of the male persuasion, Gavin asked how comfortable you feel comfortable in the kitchen? Maybe you're a kitchen god, but if you're like the majority of men surveyed by Safefood, it's likely you're not.

The organisation's measured the state of the nation’s food and cooking skills and has found men and young adults had lower levels of confidence and aren't quite up-to-speed with skills like planning, cooking in batches or using up leftovers.

To help people with building confidence in their food and cooking skills, Safefood have developed a range of easy ‘How To’ cooking videos which are available on www.safefood.eu and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/safefoodTV

Gavin was joined on the line by Amanda McCloat, Head of The Home Economics Department at St Angela's College, Sligo.

The Rose of Tralee is one of Ireland’s longest running and most loved festivals. It’s a whole week of funfairs, concerts and of course the big interview nights in the dome. Preparations are already underway for this year’s competition as the search begins to find the Clare Rose. The current Clare Rose Leah Kenny is on the line to talk to us about how to make your application stand out.

Gavin was joined by the outgoing Clare Rose, Leah Kenny.

Most of us know that Lough Derg is one of Clare's greatest assets. Soon, it seems, that fact will be known internationally, thanks to a video compile - painstakingly - by my next guest. Eoin O'Hagan of ClareVirtually.ie has spent hours on the lake compiling stunning footage which he's edited down into a 5-minute video that's going viral. The piece - which is accompanied by a rendition of 'She moved through the Fair' by Tulla's Kate Purcell - features the lakes major towns and harbours as well as stunning views of Inis Cealtra.

Gavin was joined by the man who made the video, Eoin O'Hagan, of Clarevirtually.ie.

Corofin Dramatic Society are staging "The Cripple of Inishmaan" by Martin McDonagh this coming weekend.

The play recently ran on London's West End with Daniel Radcliffe and Pat Shortt in the cast, but now it's coming to Clare and some of those behind it are in studio with me now.

The play is on this Saturday + Sunday nights in Glor.

Gavin was joined in studio by John Clancy, producer and actors Mary Kelly and Eileen Lahiffe

The show rounded off with an item on a Fashion fundraiser for Ballyea, taking place at Treacy's West County Hotel on Friday night (Feb 17) 7.45pm (doors 7.15pm)

As Ballyea's Senior Hurlers get set for the All-Ireland Club Final, a fashion show to raise funds for the club takes place and Gavin spoke to its organiser,

Sandra Moylan.