Morning Focus - Monday, January 9, 2017

9 January, 2017 - 15:53

Morning Focus opened with some of the voices of the one hundred people who gathered in O'Connell Square, Ennis, yesterday (Sun. Jan. 8) to highlight their concerns about the overcrowding crisis at the region's main hospital.

Gavin then spoke to Dep Pat Breen, FG, Minister of State for Employment and Small Business about the situation.

This week on Morning Focus, we launched a special investigative strand with a series of reports on sexual violence.

Today, we heard from Bill. Bill is the victim of what’s sometimes ‘historic abuse’ in that he came forward after many decades to report the abuse he suffered as a child.

And anyone affected by the issue of sexual violence can contact Rape Crisis Midwest on 061 311 511 or 1800 311 511. They can also email info@rapecrisis.ie.

The show also Ennis & Clare Branch of the Samaritans are holding Information Sessions tomorrow (Tue. Jan. 10) and Thursday (Jan. 12), 7.30 pm to 10 pm at Sunville, Kilrush Rd, Ennis for people interested in joining Samaritans. No formal qualifications or specialised experience required, anybody over 18 years can volunteer.

Gavin was joined in studio by Dáire Ó Críodán, a Samaritans spokesperson.

In what was described as a disappointing turnout by many, over one hundred descended on O'Connell Square in Ennis yesterday for a protest over current problems within the health service.

The Monday Sports Panel was made up of Derrick Lynch, Clare FM Sport; and Peter O'Connell from The Clare Champion.

In case you've ever wondered what connects your intestine to your abdomen, there's a word - and now, a single organ - for that, the mesentery. So now, instead of having 78 organs, you've got 79. The mestentery's always been there, performing important functions that affect systems throughout the body, from cardiovascular to immunological.

The research of Dr Calvin Coffey, foundation chair of surgery at the University of Limerick, lead to the discovery, and he joined Gavin on the line.

Large crowds gathered at the event at Tim Smyth Park in Ennis this afternoon, which this year saw around 200 competitors taking part.

The record set by John O'Dea from two years ago, still hasn't been beaten, with John Leahy of Ennistymon coming close and winning the overall event today with a distance of 8 meters 25.

The sixth annual event is a novel way to turn Christmas tree recycling into a sport, while at the same time raising funds for a worthy cause, with this year’s proceeds going to Rape Crisis Midwest.

Clare FM's Fiona Cahill was there and she compiled a special report.