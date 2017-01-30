Morning Focus - Monday January 30, 2017

30 January, 2017 - 18:16

Last week, the government allowed a change to a nursing home bill which will provide more options in how we care for the elderly.

Fianna Fáil’s Nursing Home Support Amendment Bill aims to meet the wishes of 85 percent of the population to be cared for in their old age at home.

Up to now, the options for elderly people would be that their adult children care for them, or that they move to a nursing home.

If they’re availing of a nursing home, the State’s Fair Deal scheme is available – which offers to subsidise the nursing home care option.

For those who take it up, there's a contribution of a percentage of income and assets towards nursing home care.

The amendment will allow the elderly to be cared for at home, as long as they meet the Fair Deal criteria, and the costs don’t exceed the cost of nursing home care.

Gavin spoke with Clare's Independent TD Dr Michael Harty, who's supporting the amendment.

The issue of littering is one that constantly irks people and, on Morning Focus, we've discussed the issue many times.

While we know that there are number of penalties in place for those who are caught littering, it seems that many are avoiding the sanctions. Figures secured by Clare FM show that the council is owed over €12,000 in unpaid fines for last year.

The local authority issued 131 such fines in 2016, but only 49 were paid.

The number of complaints for littering or dumping fell last year, from over 1,300 to 1,237 which is still significantly more than the number of fines issued.

Gavin was joined on the issue by Cllr Mary Howard, FG member of Clare County Council; Gerry Murphy, Community Warden, Clare County Council; and Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, with Clare County Council

**To report illegal dumping, please contact the Environment Section (0656846331) of Clare County Council, or Anti Litter Hotline (180060670).

Eight Syrian refugee families arrived in Ennistymon last week.

37 people, 16 of them children, have been re-located to the North Clare Town under a Refugee Resettlement programme led by the UNHCR.

16 adults and 21 children, refugee families from Syria, arrived in Ennistymon on Tuesday while one more family, comprised of 2 adults and 3 children, are due there in the coming weeks.

Fr Willie Cummins, Ennistymon's Parish Priest has been encouraging people to given them a warm welcome and he told Gavin why.

An Ennis man is taking part in a Wild Atlantic Way run to raise awareness of a charity close to his heart.

Tommy Lannigan will run along the coastline from Killimer to the Flaggy Shore on March 24, to raise funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation. It's after his daughter contracted listeria meningitis right just after she was born.

**If you wish to support Tommy, please contact him at: tommylanigan10@gmail.com or call the Foundation on 01 819 69 31.

A protest is due to take place in Shannon this week over Donald Trump's immigration ban.

It comes as the US Embassy has confirmed that the 90-day ban on muslims and refugees is being implemented at the US pre-clearance facilities at Shannon and Dublin Airports.

Gavin spoke to John Lannon of Shannonwatch about the reasons for the protest.

The Monday Sports Panel was made up of Derrick Lynch from Clare FM Sport and Seamus Hayes of The Clare Champion.

Clare Public Participation Network, the organisation of Community and Voluntary Groups in County Clare, is holding its first county level public meeting of 2017 on Wednesday next (Feb 1) at 7 pm in The Old Ground Hotel, Ennis and all are welcome. Each Public Participation Network is required to hold two county level ‘plenary’ meetings each year and these meetings are the main decision making forums for the whole organisation. Gavin was joined on the line by Marie Therese Carroll.

Morning Focus finished up with a look at a very interesting art exhibition touring clare. It's by Gemma Lalor, an artist from Portlaoise in Co Laois. Gemma's work is from her imagination and from her dreams. Her aim is to get the viewer thinking and to show something different from the usual everyday life. Everything inspires her from everyday use of phrases or words or just observing life in general and being able to use her imagination to exaggerate it. Her art is for the young and the old, it is inclusive of everybody.

The show is in Clare on the following dates:

*Scarriff Library Jan 9 - Feb 4

*Culturlann Sweeney, Kilkee from the Feb 6 - March 3

*County Museum, Ennis April 3- 29

