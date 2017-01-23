Morning Focus - Monday, January 23, 2017

23 January, 2017 - 08:02

Morning Focus opened with a discussion about the stability of the current government. The Taoiseach's pledged there'll be no General Election this year. However, with the slimmest of majorities, the government continues to look fragile.

This was particularly evident in the Dáil last Thursday, when the government lost out to FF on a vote on setting up a fund for tillage Later that afternoon, it needed the help of the Ceann Comhairle to avoid a second defeat - this time on a bill from the Anti-Austerity Alliance to clamp down on evictions - with the Dáil tied at 51 votes each side.

It meant that for the first time in seven years, the casting vote of the Ceann Comhairle was needed to help the government avoid defeat.

Gavin discussed the sitation with Dep Joe Carey, Fine Gael TD for Clare.

Since his election last November, Irish financial and political interests have been keenly watching Donald Trump for an indication of his economic policies – particularly in terms of multinationals.

Concerningly, for Ireland, he's pledged to reduce US corporation tax there from 35 percent to as low as 15 percent, in a bid to entice US firms here to move home.

Gavin spoke to Dr Micheál Collins, Assistant Professor, UCD School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice, who believes Trump will cut corporation tax in the US to around 10 percent.

Back home, nurses are calling for the planned and resourced implementation of the national maternity strategy 2016-2026, saying a severe shortage of staff is a major stumbling block.

While the document was published a year ago, nurses are concerned at the ongoing shortage of midwives, and they've made their fears known to the Joint Committee on Health last week (on Thurs. Jan 19).

Gavin heard from Liam Doran, General Secretary INMO.

With the CAO application deadline looming, students will - for the first time ever - be able to apply to through the CAO system to go to study for a degree in Ennis. The BA in Social Care Work is offered by the Limerick Institute of Technology. It took its first cohort of students last September and is now available to applicants through the CAO system.

Gavin met Terry Twomey, Registrar, LIT, to discuss this and other issues.

The Problem Gambling Ireland Weekend Helpline launches next Saturday (Jan 28), at midday, and will be available, on a pilot basis from 12-6 every Saturday and Sunday for 3 months.

The organisation's aim is to operate the helpline from 9am to 9pm every weekend. In order to make this sustainable, it needs to raise €30,000 per year.

There are currently no helpline services for problem gamblers or their loved-ones, available at weekends in Ireland. This is despite that fact that most gambling-related harm occurs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Experts estimate there could be up to 40,000 problem gamblers in Ireland, with an additional 400,000 Irish people whose lives are being negatively affected by their friend or family member's addiction. Problem Gambling (gambling addiction) can lead to financial issues, depression, anxiety, relationship breakdown and, in some cases, criminal activity. Suicide rates among problem gamblers are 3-4 times those of the general population.

Gavin was joined on the line by Barry Grant, CEO Problem Gambling Ireland. The Gambling Addiction Helpline and Free Treatment Service is available Mon-Fri: 09:00 - 5:30 Tel: 1800 753 753. Operated by Cuan Mhuire Addiction Treatment Centre, Bruree, Co. Limerick.

The Monday Sports Panel was made up of Derrick Lynch, Clare FM Sport and Eoin Brennan of The Clare People.

Gavin was then joined on the line from the Vatican in Rome by Bishop of Killaloe, Fr Fintan Monahan, who is part of a delegation meeting the Pope. Bishop Monahan used this meeting to invite the Pontiff to the Diocese next year, when it's already expected that he will travel to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families in Dublin. He said the Pope merely smiled when it was suggested that he come here next year.

The Burren Lowlands is an area of significant cultural and landscape heritage taking in a large part of south Galway and north Clare. It stretches from the Slieve Aughties to the Burren Highlands and as far south as Crusheen. For the past three years, the Burren Lowlands Group has been working to drive tourism, business and social inclusion. Tonight (Mon. Jan 23) it's looking to recruit new members and will update the public on recent achievements, including securing status as a loop of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Gavin was joined on the line by Fiona O'Drioscoll, a member of the Burren Lowlands Group.