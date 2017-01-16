Morning Focus - Monday, January 16, 2017

16 January, 2017 - 11:15

Morning Focus opened with a look at the Northern Distributor Road project as the controversy re-erupts. Limerick Councillors have been presented with fresh proposals for the contentious route.

The €150m road has already received the backing of Councillors in Clare, despite the opposition of residents in affected communities in the South-East of the County, but the original plans for the Limerick portion of the route were later snubbed by Councillors there. They've now discussed new proposals at a behind-closed-doors meeting, according to the Limerick Leader, which reports that a fresh vote will likely be held in May. Gavin heard from Cllr Cathal Crowe, FF Shannon MD, Clare County Council (from Meelick); Ed English Chairman of the Northern Distributor Road Residents Group; and Miriam McCormick a resident of Shravokee, Clonlara and also a member of Northern Distributor Road Residents Group.

Most of us are probably familiar with the stock market indices, but Morning Focus decided to take a look at one that's altogether closer to home, especially if your the parent of a smallie or a teen. That's the Pocket Money Index. And, yes, there is such a thing. The data, compiled by Rooster Money, reveals that children picked up an average annual allowance €207 (last year) – that comes to around €4 per week. Mums and dads typically cough up €1.60 to get their children to clean their room, fork over €4.40 to get the car washed and business–minded tots can earn €1 for taking out the bins. And to discuss the more serious issues of encouraging kids to help household chores and manage their money,

Gavin was joined on the line by David Coleman, Clinical psychologist, broadcaster & author. In a unique initiative,

Leaving Cert Students will be able to ask questions of current LIT students via Snapchat today (Mon, Jan 16), in a bid to help them decide their future direction after leaving school. The live question and answer session comes just two weeks before the close of applications to the CAO, with two Clare students, Martin Daly from Feakle, and Amy McLaughlin from Shannon leading the project. Gavin spoke with Shane Malone of LIT about the initiative.

The Monday Sports Panel was made up of Clare FM's Derrick Lynch and Eoin Brennan from The Clare People.

The next topic on the show was a series of interactive heritage maps of Ireland which have just been launched. Gavin spoke about the Clare maps to Beatrice Kelly, Head of Policy and Research with the Heritage Council.

Gavin's next guest was Liam O’Brien, who's been named Ceoltóir Óg. He was born and reared in Miltown Malbay, so it is no surprise that he grew up surrounded by music and quickly got immersed in the tradition. Aged 4, he started learning the tin whistle from his mother Bríd O’Donohue who is an acclaimed performer, teacher and stalwart of the Willie Clancy Summer School. Liam soon mastered this instrument and soon became drawn to the concertina. His main teaching influence was the legendary Noel Hill, and his approach to playing the concertina has been influenced by Hill’s commanding technique and sparkling creativity. However, Liam’s own style and sound are very much his own and this is what makes him stand out as a remarkable young musician with a distinct and memorable musical accent. Liam is a welcome guest at any traditional music session, and fellow musicians always enjoy playing with him because of his sensitive and attentive manner as well as the drive and spirit that he injects into the music. A recent graduate of UL, Liam has developed a career as a teacher and performer, touring widely with his musical partner Hajime Takahashi to destinations as diverse as Tokyo, Tanzania, Romania, France, Switzerland, Austria and Scotland as well as festivals and workshops in Ireland.