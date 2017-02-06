Morning Focus - Monday, February 6th, 2017

6 February, 2017 - 12:26

Morning Focus opened with a discussion with Minister with responsibility for the OPW Seán Canney, who is visiting the county today.

It's hoped he may offer some solace to families affected by flooding in South Clare. Sean Canney will meet residents in Springfield, Clonlara this afternoon, amid disappointment there over the pace of efforts to resolve flooding issues. The minister will also visit Ballycar, Newmarket on Fergus - another area where residents have had to live with flooding, and where the rail line was inundated causing disruption to the Ennis to Limerick service.

Pat spoke to Sean Kelly M.E.P. about the issue of Irish farmers facing a new trading environment post-Brexit with over 40 percent of agricultural exports seeking new markets. When Britain leaves the single market, there are real alternatives in South East Asia, according to Mr Kelly. The European Union is in the final stages of completing a trade deal with Vietnam and Sean says this market will be wide open for quality Irish food. Sean Kelly has visited Vietnam with the EU’s International Trade Committee.

Pat was joined in studio by Fianna Fáil Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy to discuss the possibility of erecting VMS signs on the Quin road, following a series of “near misses”.

Garda David Moran was live in studio for the weekly Garda Focus discussion.

Katherine Webster of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience and Director of Economic Development Ger Dollard joined Pat to talk about a special tourism networking afternoon, to be held on Wednesday, February 8 to celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of the official opening of The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience. Almost a-million-and-a-half people visited the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience in County Clare last year. That represents a 14 percent increase on the previous year. The Clare County Council-owned Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience has undergone substantial investment in product and facilities in recent years while the launch of the 12km Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk and the visitor attractions’ status as a Signature Point along the 2,500km Wild Atlantic Way has contributed to its growing popularity.

For over 40 years, Brian and Noirin Mooney and their children have been centrally involved in an extraordinary range of creative projects in the Burren, from the Burren Centre in Kilfenora to the precursor to the Burren perfumery, from the Burren Chernobyl Project to the Clare Pilgrim way. In addition to this, Noirin's much-admired work as a painter, and Brian's as a poet, represent a wonderful creative legacy in their own right. Pat spoke to their daughter Tara about their contribution to the Burren projects. This month's Tubber Tea Talk will be a celebration of Brian and Noirin's Burren journey, with a range of contributors. All are welcome.

Air traffic control facilities could soon be streamed lined across Irish airports, following trials of a remote system. The Irish Aviation Authority says a new system could enable a single air traffic controller to operate multiple remote towers. General Manager of Terminal Services Operations with the IAA Billy Hann spoke to Pat about the trials, where remote towers have been installed at Shannon and other Irish airports.

On the Monday Sports Panel was Derrick Lynch of Clare FM Sport, the Clare People’s Eoin Brennan and Peter O’Connell from the Clare Champion.

For the last 15 years, the Burren Walk has been raising essential funds for the Clare Branch of the Alzheimer Society. Marie Moloney and Rhonda Murphy of the Clare Branch of the Alzheimer Society joined Pat to discuss this year’s walk. On Sunday next (Feb 12), up to 500 walkers will set off from O’Donoghues pub, Fanore and proceeds for 10 kilometres across beautiful countryside. The event is the major fundraiser for the Clare Branch of the Alzheimer Society and there's a guarantee given that all money raised from the walk is used for the delivery of services to people with Alzheimers disease in this county. The motto for fundraising is ‘money raised locally is spent locally’.

Clare Museum is one of the county's greatest tourist attractions – telling the story of the Banner and its people over hundreds of years. Its collection is so extensive that much of it is actually in storage – with hundreds of items carefully conserved at a facility in Beechpark in Ennis. Despite the extent of the collection, Clare Museum is looking to acquire more items and it's looking for your help. To find out more about what kind of objects the museum is looking for, Morning Focus producer Fiona McGarry went out to the Beechpark facility to meet curator John Rhattigan.