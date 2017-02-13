Morning Focus - Monday, February 13, 2017

13 February, 2017 - 11:06

The show opened with FG Senator Martin Conway who joined Gavin in studio to discuss the latest twist in the ongoing Garda whistleblower controversy.

The impact that Brexit and the Alcohol Bill may have on the pub and hospitality sectors in Clare was then discussed when Fiona McGarry interviewed Ciaran Fitzgerald and economist with the Alcoholic Beverage Federation of Ireland.

Orla Ni hEili of Clare Immigrant Support then joined Gavin on the line to discuss the government's latest policy on the integration of migrants.

Professor Thomas Turner of the University of Limerick then joined Gavin to discuss his research on the issue of public sector pay.

The show returned to the whistleblower controversy when Kevin Doyle of INM and Independent.ie joined Gavin with the latest developments.

Historian Joe Queally then joined Gavin ahead of the launch in Ennistymon tonight (Mon. Feb. 13) of his book, 'The Fanore School Case'.

The Monday Sports Panel was made up of Derrick Lynch and Eoin Brennan of the Clare People.

Tommy Guilfoyle, Vice Chairperson of the Clare International Brigades Commemoration Collective, discussed efforts to remember Ennis man Michael Russell who fought in the Spanish Civil War.

Morning Focus concluded with a call for an end to cosmetic surgery companies targetting children. This was made by Deirdre Cowman of Endangered Bodies Ireland.