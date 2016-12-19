Morning Focus - Monday, December 19th, 2016

19 December, 2016 - 13:21

Morning Focus opened with the price of fuel adding to Christmas costs. The cost of driving home for Christmas is on the rise for motorists as the average price of a litre of petrol rose by 1c and diesel by 1.3c in the last month according to the latest AA Fuel Price Index. The AA’s analysis shows that the average price of a litre of petrol now sits at 131.4c per litre with a litre of diesel costing an average of 121. Petrol now costs 10.3c per litre more than this year’s low of 121.1c seen in March, while the average price of a litre of diesel has increased by over 15c compared to the 2016 low of 105.4c per litre in February. Gavin was joined on the line by Barry Aldworth PR Officer at AA Road Watch.

Next we had an assessment of the year in politics with Senator Martin Conway, FG.

Following this the lack of sales as compared to this time last year was discussed. Anyone involved in the retail sector knows the importance of the pre-Christmas period in terms of profitability and sustainability of a business. On that note, there's some concerning news today from Retail Excellence Ireland. The Ennis-based organisation says sales are currently trending down against this time last year. Contributory factors include a post Brexit and Trump erosion in consumer sentiment, as well a significant increase in online shopping. Lynn Drumgoole, Communications Director at Retail Excellence Ireland, joined Gavin on the line.

After that we had our weekly Garda Focus with Sgt Joe Downey.

Next we had an interview from the past with Bishop Willie Walsh.

Talk then turned to a Shannon Business competition winner. Congratulations are in order for one Shannon-based business. SnapParcel have won Bank of Ireland’s ‘Sponsor for a Day’ competition, and so will have their branding on the jerseys of the Munster rugby team for their European Rugby Champions Cups game against Racing 92 in Thomond Park between 20th and 22nd of January 2017. The prize is worth €50,000 and to tell us more about it Gavin was joined by the Director at SnapParcel Paul Collins.

After that was our Monday Sports Panel, reviewing the year in sport was Kieran Shannon, Sportswriter, sports performance coach & author, and Derrick Lynch, Clare FM Sport.

And to finish the show we talked about festive coffee. Over the next couple of weeks, most of us will probably be giving a bit more thought to what we eat and drink (we'll put off the calorie counting until January!). And it's often the little touches that make a big difference to your seasonal entertaining. Take the humble cup of coffee or tea. With a little imagination, they can be transformed into fabulous festive beverages. Gavin was joined live in studio by Conor Naughton, Suas Coffee House, Ennis.