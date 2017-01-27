Morning Focus - Friday, January 27, 2017

27 January, 2017 - 16:28

Morning Focus with a look at the levels of anxiety experienced by school children. Gavin spoke with Anne McMahon, Principal of Scoil na Maighdine Muire and the Clare representative on the Primary Principals' Netowrk.

There was a major jobs announcement for Shannon with 100 new posts at Element Six. Gavin was joined on the line by Niall O'Callaghan, Business and Relationship Development Manager in the Midwest Region for the IDA.

This week a group of expert academics urged Clare County Council to be cautious over new plans for a sea wall at the Trump International Golf Resort in Doonbeg. Dr Jag Cooper of the University of Ulster was one of those and he told Gavin of his concerns.

A recent study on exploitation of workers in the hospitality sector caused concern and the topic was discussed with Ethel Buckley of SIPTU.

Gavin was then joined in studio by Willie McGrath, Chairman of the West Clare Mini Marathan Cancer Centre and Dominic O'Shea (O'Shea & Associates Accountants) to discuss the 19th annual West Clare Mini Marathon.

Siobhán Mulcahy presented the weekly arts round-up and Clare FM's Conor Quaid updated Gavin on the Element Six jobs announcement.

John Morgan of the Kilfenora Drama Society discussed their latest production, The Daughter from over the Water.

The Friday Panel was made up of Dermot Hayes (Community Activist), Michael Vaughan (Lahinch hotelier and former president of the Irish Hotels Federation) and Gearóid Howard (Crimmins Howard Solicitors, Shannon).

The show wrapped up with a conversation with Frances Black who returns to glór with Kieran Goss on Feburary 4. Frances also told Gavin about what life is like as a member of Seanad Eireann.