Morning Focus - Friday, January 20, 2017

20 January, 2017 - 10:48

Morning Focus opened with a look ahead of the presidency of Donald Trump, on the day of his inauguration. Gavin spoke to Dr Neil Robinson, Professor of Comparative Politics at UL.

The show then turned to the resignation, due to illness of former Northern Assembly First Minister. Gavin spoke to journalist and author Brendan O'Brien. Brendan covered Northern Ireland since the 1970s and has written two books on the IRA.

The issue of crime and theft against pharmacies in the area was discussed by Brendan Quinn, former President of the Irish Pharmacy Union, from Gort.

Fanya O'Donoghue is the organiser of a Women's March on Washington for Galway on Saturday, January 20. She told Gavin why she's so opposed to Mr Trump.

A pro-Trump advocate Ed Farnan of Irish Central then joined Gavin on the line from California.

Pat Murphy, Deputy Head of Tipp FM News, spoke to Gavin about a controversy concerning an newly refurbished, but empty, hospital in Cashel.

Siobhan Mulcahy, Clare County Arts Officer, joined Gavin for her weekly arts round-up.

The Friday Panel returned to the issue of the Trump inauguration and other topics. Conor Quaid produced a special package from Doonbeg and Gavin then spoke to Shona Murray, reporter in Washington.