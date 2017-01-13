Morning Focus - Friday, January 13, 2017

13 January, 2017 - 11:57

Morning Focus opened by hearing from the organisers of a protest organised by Donal O'Brien and others over over-crowding at UHL.

The show then concluded its special investigation on sexual violence. Clare FM's Fiona McGarry spoke to counsellor Breeda Larkin who is taking over services at the Rape Crisis Centre in Ennis. Reaction to the series came from Miriam Duffy, Director of Rape Crisis Midwest and from Senator Martin Conway, who's pledged to raise the issue of funding for the Ennis service.

Gavin then heard from IFA economist Rowena Dwyer on the Farmer Sentiment Barometer. Owen O'Mahony of Clare Suicide Bereavement Support spoke to Gavin about an upcoming talk from Christy Keneally. Siobhan Mulcahy provided the weekly arts round-up. Gavin then spoke to students from St Jospeph's Seconary School in Spanish Point and Scarriff Community School about their entries to the BT Young Scientist and Techonology Exhibition.

The Friday Panel was Bob Vernon, Tom McEvoy and Ronan Judge.

Cathy Jordan of Dervish then joined Gavin ahead of a gig at the Armada Hotel.