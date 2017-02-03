Morning Focus - Friday, February 3, 2017

3 February, 2017 - 11:14

Morning Focus opened by looking at the prospect of industrial action by teachers. Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland voted last evening (Thurs. Feb 2) to reject a pay deal aimed at averting strike action.

In ballot of 75 per-cent of members, 52-point-5 per-cent of members voted to continue the campaign for equal pay for more recently qualified teachers among other issues.

Hundreds of secondary schools closed for three days last October and November as a result of the campaign by the ASTI.

This time around, it's unlikely that ASTI schools will see similar closures , with the union saying it's mindful of students and upcoming exams.

Gavin was joined by Peter Quinn of St Flannan's College, Ennis & regional ASTI rep.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty joined Gavin next. He's called on the people of Clare to begin planning for a united Ireland.

The Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson was speaking ahead of a public conference on Irish reunification in the county next week. The party has also been outspoken on its desired response to America's recently-introduced immigration restrictions, saying pre-clearance facilities at Shannon Airport should cease if they're in breach of international law.

**The public meeting on Towards a United Ireland takes place in Falls Hotel, Ennistymon on Thursday, February 9th at 8pm. Speakers include Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty TD, Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada, MLA Barry McElduff and TD Martin Ferris.

As listeners had heard on Clare FM News, around 100 protestors were prevented from entering Shannon Airport during a demonstation last night (Thurs. Feb 3).

The group attempted to march towards the terminal building in protest over Donald Trump's immigration ban and the use of the facility by US military, but were stopped by Gardaí and barriers.

Members of the Social Democrats, Anti Austerity Alliance/People Before Profit, Sinn Féin and Shannonwatch were among those who presented a letter of protest to airport authorities.

Clare FM's Conor Quaid was there for Morning Focus.

Morning Focus then issued a call to all Clare hurling fans. Club Clare Hurling Supporters has been launched to assist the county senior side in 2017. The group says it will operate on the basis of accountability and in the best interests of Clare hurling.

Gavin was joined in studio by Tom Coughlan, Chairperson, Club Clare and Gerry O'Connor

Joint Hurling Manager, Clare.

A new study has found that dredging of rivers alone won't contain their flood risk.

The report (Natural Flood Management: Adopting ecosystem approaches to managing flood risk), commissioned by Friends of the Earth, says natural land management techniques can significantly reduce flood risk but are being ignored by Irish policy-makers, even though they've worked elsewhere.

The report's author Anja Murray joined Gavin for a discussion of the findings.

Siobhán Mulcahy, Clare County Arts Officer, joined Gavin for a round-up of weekend arts events.

Bellharbour Point to Point & Family Fun Day take place on Sunday, February 5 at Munna, Bellharbour. Gates open at 11am, first race 1pm. Farmer's market, dog show, pony rides and other family entertainment. Jockeys include Jamie Codd and Derrick O'Connor.

Gavin was joined by Paul O'Neill, Bellharbour Point to Point Secretary.

The Friday Panel discussed the following topics:

Trump's immigration 'reform' and impact on Shannon Airport immigration pre-clearance

Enforcing litter penalties

Ireland 2040

ASTI teachers ballot on industrial action

Gavin's guests were Clare Burke, Clare Women's Network; Will Cahir, Cahir & Co. Solicitiors, Ennis; and Tony Killeen, Former FF Minister for Defence

The show concluded with the issue of ticket touting after tickets for Ed Sheeran at the 3 arena in Dublin sold out within 5 minutes of going on sale on Thursday morning. But, even before they'd gone on sale, they were being offered by touts for up to €1,000.

It comes as new legislation to tackle touting has been proposed by FG TD Noel Rock and by (soon to be FF) TD Stephen Donnelly.

Gavin discussed the issue with Joe.ie's Paul Moore.