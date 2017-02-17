Morning Focus - Friday, February 17, 2017

17 February, 2017 - 12:29

Morning Focus opened with Cllr Mary Howard (FG) who came to studio to discuss why she's behind a campaign to have mandatory inquests on maternal deaths.

Gavin then heard from Bella Hehir, a resident of the Turnpike in Ennis, who voiced concern about the area's elderly residents during a day-long planned power outage.

Next up for discussion was the situation at Bus Éireann, where serious financial issues continue to dog the company and the threat of strike has only just been averted by talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). Gavin was joined on the line by Cllr Tony O'Brien of Killaloe who's on the national executive of the NBRU.

The Holiday Show at UL was previewed through a conversation with Declan Power, the Head of Aviation Development at Shannon Airport.

Gavin was then joined in studio by Ann Nichols an ambassador for the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) who lives in Shannon. Ann shared her story of second-chance education and the support of Clare Adult Basic Education Service, represented on the show by Margot Walsh.

Karen McHugh of Safe Home then joined Gavin on the line to discuss the challenges faced by older returning emigrants.

Siobhán Mulcahy presented the weekly arts and entertainment round-up and this was followed by Michael Casserly who discused the Patricia Corbett Memorial Walk/Run; and by Mary O'Sullivan who previewed a night of music and dancing at Cois na hAbhna in support of Cuan an Chláir.

The Friday Panel was Sharon Cahir, Ger O'Halloran and Brian Meaney.

The Mullagh Entyre Drama Group are staging 'Betwixt and Between' a comedy by Michael Joe Ginnelly in Mullagh Hall and director Gregory Rynn joined Gavin to chat about the production.