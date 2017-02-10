Morning Focus - Friday, February 10, 2017

10 February, 2017 - 13:03

Friday's Morning Focus heard about industrial action which is planned by nurses in the INMO for next month (March 7). They say their decision's been prompted by the lack of staff in our hospitals.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have warned they'll start with a work to rule on March 7, with rolling action to follow that. Gavin was joined on the line by Mary Fogarty, INMO representative in the Midwest.

Morning Focus then returned to a special investigation it ran in January on the issue of sexual violence in Clare.

Gavin was joined in studio by producer Fiona McGarry who secured figures showing that a total of 45 sex crimes were reported to Gardai in the Clare Division last year.

On foot of our reports, Senator Martin Conway raised the issue this week in Seanad Éireann and received a committment that Minister Katherine Zappone will be asked to examine increasing funding for Rape Crisis Midwest - and particularly for its services in Clare.

The show took a listen back to Bill, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who told Morning Focus how important Rape Crisis Midwest had been to him. It then heard the discussion in Seanad Éireann and Gavin spoke to Verena Tarpey, Fundraising Manager with Rape Crisis Midwest.

Anyone who's been affected by sexual violence can contact Rape Crisis Midwest on 061 311 511 or 1800 311 511.

You can also email info@rapecrisis.ie.

Changes to the government’s mortgage-to-rent scheme, which allows homeowners to sell their home and rent it out in order to clear their debt, have been welcomed by the Phoenix Project which supports those in debt.

Changes introduced by Housing Minister Simon Coveney will allow private companies to buy the properties, clear the debt of the home-owner and offer a 20-year lease.

Other changes include making the scheme’s requirements more flexible for those who are eligible. Of the 3,600 people who have applied for the scheme, only 217 were able to avail.

Simon Coveney has described the moves as 'a shot in the arm' to the sector. Gavin was joined on the line by John McGrath of the Phoenix Project

If you're aged 55 or over, there's an organisation in the county that's working to make sure your voice is heard when it comes to issues that affect Clare and the country as a whole. Clare Older People's Council also offers supports and information about the rights of seniors. With this in mind, it's holding a series of road show events around Clare.

Dates:

Kilkee Library on February 15th at 7.30 p.m.;

Tulla, in St Joseph’s Community School Hall at 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday February 22nd;

Ennis in the Maria Assumpta Hall, at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday February 23rd;

Ennistymon The Courthouse Gallery, at 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday March 1st

More information from:

Carole Head in Carrigaholt for Kilkee, contact number 0860549422.

Evelyn Henry for Tulla, contact number 0876809517.

Stella O’Gorman for Ennis, contact number 0879806891

Gavin was joined in studio by Patricia Anne Moore, PRO, Clare Older People’s Council

Break

The weekly arts round up was given by Siobhán Mulcahy, Clare County Arts Officer.

The Friday Panel discussed the following topics:

Hospital waiting lists

The Charleton Commission

Revitalising Clare towns

Social media watchdog plan

Gavin's panel guests were Doirin Graham, CEO Clare Local Development; Paul Madden, Managing Director, Temple Gate Hotel, Ennis; and Michael McNamara, barrister and Former Labour Party TD for Clare.