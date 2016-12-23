Morning Focus - Friday, December 23rd, 2016

23 December, 2016 - 10:07

This special festive edition of Morning Focus opens with a Christmas message from Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan.

Next we had Frank Landy, Head Chef at The Rowan Tree, Ennis, live in studio discussing the traditional Chrsitmas dinner and trimmings, vegetarian ideas, handling the leftovers – the best turkey sandwich recipe, and listener questions.

Morning Focus researcher Michael Glynn visited the Educate Together National School in Ennis to hear about preparations for Christmas and what pupils are hoping to get from Santa.

Next we had a new Christmas song that we’re excited to hear, Shannon man David Hope has released his new single ‘Christmas Day’ which has been played on radio stations across Europe and viewed more than 1,500 times on YouTube. It’s the first single from his third album which is set for release in March 2017.

Morning Focus researcher Michael Glynn visited the Day Care Centre in Clarecastle to hear the memories, reminiscences, songs and stories of some of those who are regular visitors.`

After this we had our Christmas Events Round-Up:

***Kitty Leyden in Tulla is organising a carol service at Supervalu in the village on Christmas Eve from 10am to 6pm. Gorgeous carols and music in support of Debra Ireland and Crumlin Children's Hospital. Kitty's been supporting Crumlin for 27 years.

***Kilbeacanty annual 8k turkey run takes place on St Stephen's day. Registration from 11 am. Race starts at 1.30 Prizes for first 3 male and female entry fee only 10 euro All proceeds to Gort cancer support and Galway hospice

Lahinch Christmas Day Swim The annual Lahinch Christmas Day Swim begins at 12.15pm, all funds this year going to Slainte an Chlair in Kilnamona. Wristbands for the swim are on sale in Lahinch Post Office, Lahinch Surf Shop and Unglerts in Ennistymon, Proudly supported by Clare FM. Cliodhna Fawl Came on the line. Kildysart Christmas Swim The swim is now in its 13th year with around €70,000 raised to-date. Proceeds to the West Clare Mini Marathon. The swim at Gortglass Lake starts at 12noon. John O'Connell came on the line. Lough Derg Christmas Swim at Two-Mile Gate, Killaloe Ballina-Killaloe RFC together with Derg Athletics Club are the beneficiaries of the 2016 Lough Derg Christmas Day Swim at Two Mile Gate, Killaloe. The event starts at 12.30pm sharp. The clubs are hoping to put in a 6-lane running track at Clarisford Park. To-date, around 120 swimmers are signed up and hundreds of supporters/spectators are expected. Christy McGarth came on the line.

4) Nativity scene at Ennis Scout Hall with the Men's Shed Ennis Men's Shed have erected a Nativity Scene at Ennis Scout Hall, in conjunction with Fr Ger Fitzgerald and his Connect group. On Friday after 7.30pm Mass in the Scout Hall, there's a dramatisation by Clare Youth Theatre. On Saturday, the Hall is open to the public from 10.30am to 4pm. Tea and coffee available all day.. **Noreen Flynn has drawn part of the scene too. Flan Hehir joined Gavin on the line.