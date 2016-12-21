Book Recommendations for Christmas 2016
Books are always an ideal last-minute Christmas present, and on Tuesday's edition of Morning Focus we took a look at what's on offer this year. The following books were recommended by Dolores Meaney and Teresa Carmody O'Shea of the Clare County Library Service.
Book Recommendations for Christmas 2016
Adults
Fiction
Solar Bones by Mike McCormack
All We Shall Know by Donal Ryan
Lying in Wait – Liz Nugent
Holding by Graham Norton
My Name is Leon by Kit de Waal
Shot Through the Heart – Isabelle Grey
The Woman Who Ran – Sam Baker (psychological thriller)
Maggie O’Farrell -This Must Be the Place
Nothing on Earth - Conor O’Callaghan
Grief is the Thing with Feathers by Max Porter
Days Without End by Sebastian Barry
Beatlebone by Kevin Barry
Non-fiction
Beyond the Centre - Various Authors
Bolloxology – Colm O’Regan
Making it up as I go along – Marian Keyes
Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig
The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson
Adventures of a Wonky-eyed Boy by Jason Byrne
Local interest – County Clare
The Fanore School Case by Joe Queally
The Turnpike by Flan Hehir
The Breathing Burren by Gordon D’Arcy
Sacred Trees of Co Clare by Michael Houlihan
Holy Wells of Co Clare by Michael Houlihan
Poetry/Short Stories
Looking at the Stars edited by Kerrie O'Brien & Alice Kinsella
Everything to Play For: 99 Poems about Sport edited by John McAuliffe
All Through the Night edited by Marie Heaney
16 Stoney Road Press, An Post, Poetry Ireland
Leabhar na hAthghabhála - Poems of Repossession: edited by Louis de Paor
Playing the Octopus by Mary O’Malley
Even the Daybreak – 35 Years of Salmon Poetry
Selection of Cook Books
The World of the Happy Pear by David & Stephen Flynn
Recipes from my Mother by Rachel Allen
Eat. Live Go. Fresh Food Fast by Donal Skehan
A Taste of Home by Catherine Fulvio
Neven Maguire’s Complete Family Cookbook by Neven Maguire
Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay
Mary Berry Family Sunday Lunches by Mary Berry
Selection of Sports Biographies
The Battle by Paul O’Connell
Blood, Sweat and McAteer: A Footballer's Story by Jason McAteer
Jack Charlton: The Authorised Biography by Colin Young
Donal Lenihan: My Life in Rugby by Donal Lenihan
What do you think of that?: My Autobiography by Kieran Donaghy
Children
Picture Books
The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey by Susan Wojciechowski, illustrated by P.J. Lynch
Winnie and Wilbur Meet Santa by Valerie Thomas.
Walking in a Winter Wonderland by Tim Hopgood
Newly Independent Readers
A Boy Called Christmas by Matt Haig
The Girl Who saved Christmas by Matt Haig
Rover and the Big Fat Baby by Roddy Doyle
We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen
Older/Confident Readers
The Midnight Gang by David Walliams
Ghosts of Magnificent Children by Caroline Busher
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down (Book 11) by Jeff Kinney
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by JK Rowling
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also by J.K. Rowling
Book of Shadows by E R Murray
Arrivals by Brian Gallagher
Kings of the Boyne by Nicola Pierce
Wordsmith by Patricia Forde
Older Children & Teenagers
Knights of the Borrowed Dark by Dave Rudden
Storm Weaver by Matt Griffin
Older teenagers
Flawed by Cecilia Ahern
Asking For it by Louise O’Neill
Girl Online by Zoe Zugg (series)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs
The Fault in our Stars by John Green
The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, The Mockingjay (Trilogy) by Suzanne Collins
Children’s Non Fiction
Historopedia by John Burke
Guinness World Records 2017
Ripley’s Believe it or Not 2017