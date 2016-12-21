21 December, 2016 - 09:30

Books are always an ideal last-minute Christmas present, and on Tuesday's edition of Morning Focus we took a look at what's on offer this year. The following books were recommended by Dolores Meaney and Teresa Carmody O'Shea of the Clare County Library Service.

Book Recommendations for Christmas 2016

Adults

Fiction

Solar Bones by Mike McCormack

All We Shall Know by Donal Ryan

Lying in Wait – Liz Nugent

Holding by Graham Norton

My Name is Leon by Kit de Waal

Shot Through the Heart – Isabelle Grey

The Woman Who Ran – Sam Baker (psychological thriller)

Maggie O’Farrell -This Must Be the Place

Nothing on Earth - Conor O’Callaghan

Grief is the Thing with Feathers by Max Porter

Days Without End by Sebastian Barry

Beatlebone by Kevin Barry

Non-fiction

Beyond the Centre - Various Authors

Bolloxology – Colm O’Regan

Making it up as I go along – Marian Keyes

Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig

The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson

Adventures of a Wonky-eyed Boy by Jason Byrne

Local interest – County Clare

The Fanore School Case by Joe Queally

The Turnpike by Flan Hehir

The Breathing Burren by Gordon D’Arcy

Sacred Trees of Co Clare by Michael Houlihan

Holy Wells of Co Clare by Michael Houlihan

Poetry/Short Stories

Looking at the Stars edited by Kerrie O'Brien & Alice Kinsella

Everything to Play For: 99 Poems about Sport edited by John McAuliffe

All Through the Night edited by Marie Heaney

16 Stoney Road Press, An Post, Poetry Ireland

Leabhar na hAthghabhála - Poems of Repossession: edited by Louis de Paor

Playing the Octopus by Mary O’Malley

Even the Daybreak – 35 Years of Salmon Poetry

Selection of Cook Books

The World of the Happy Pear by David & Stephen Flynn

Recipes from my Mother by Rachel Allen

Eat. Live Go. Fresh Food Fast by Donal Skehan

A Taste of Home by Catherine Fulvio

Neven Maguire’s Complete Family Cookbook by Neven Maguire

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Mary Berry Family Sunday Lunches by Mary Berry

Selection of Sports Biographies

The Battle by Paul O’Connell

Blood, Sweat and McAteer: A Footballer's Story by Jason McAteer

Jack Charlton: The Authorised Biography by Colin Young

Donal Lenihan: My Life in Rugby by Donal Lenihan

What do you think of that?: My Autobiography by Kieran Donaghy

Children

Picture Books

The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey by Susan Wojciechowski, illustrated by P.J. Lynch

Winnie and Wilbur Meet Santa by Valerie Thomas.

Walking in a Winter Wonderland by Tim Hopgood

Newly Independent Readers

A Boy Called Christmas by Matt Haig

The Girl Who saved Christmas by Matt Haig

Rover and the Big Fat Baby by Roddy Doyle

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen

Older/Confident Readers

The Midnight Gang by David Walliams

Ghosts of Magnificent Children by Caroline Busher

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down (Book 11) by Jeff Kinney

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by JK Rowling

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also by J.K. Rowling

Book of Shadows by E R Murray

Arrivals by Brian Gallagher

Kings of the Boyne by Nicola Pierce

Wordsmith by Patricia Forde

Older Children & Teenagers

Knights of the Borrowed Dark by Dave Rudden

Storm Weaver by Matt Griffin

Older teenagers

Flawed by Cecilia Ahern

Asking For it by Louise O’Neill

Girl Online by Zoe Zugg (series)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs

The Fault in our Stars by John Green

The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, The Mockingjay (Trilogy) by Suzanne Collins

Children’s Non Fiction

Historopedia by John Burke

Guinness World Records 2017

Ripley’s Believe it or Not 2017